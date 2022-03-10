Colorado lawmakers advance abortion rights measure

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado House committee has advanced a Democrat-sponsored bill to add the right to abortion to state law in response to efforts in other states to limit access to abortion and a potential reversal of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Colorado allows access to abortion but has nothing in state law guaranteeing that access. The bill approved by the House Health & Insurance Committee on Thursday would do just that, The Denver Post reports.

The proposed Reproductive Health Equity Act would guarantee access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and ban local and state governments from restricting that care. It also would declare that fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses have no independent rights under state law.

Sponsors say the Colorado bill is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s consideration of a Mississippi case that could overrule Roe. A new Texas law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks into a pregnancy. There are no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Colorado was the first state to loosen restrictions on abortion in 1967, six years before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized it nationally in the Roe decision.

Hundreds of people testified for and against the bill for nearly 14 hours before the committee advanced the measure along a 7-4 party-line vote. The bill goes to the full House for consideration.

“What is happening now in Colorado will simply be solidified in law should this bill pass,” said House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar. “We are simply saying we are protecting the choice and being proactive to protect a person’s choice when it comes to pregnancy.”

Much of the testimony centered on whether the rights of a mother should outweigh those of a potential future child, The Post reported.

“I’m in great fear that we are attempting to remove the rights of one segment of humanity by statute,” said Republican Rep. Mark Baisley, “and I don’t think we have the right, the position. I kind of hope that no legislature does.”

Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature and have the votes to pass the legislation. Since a future legislature could overturn it is it becomes law, abortion rights advocates are considering a 2024 ballot measure that would ask voters to ensure access to abortion in the state Constitution.

Over the years, voters have defeated several attempts to restrict abortion, including proposed constitutional amendments to give embryos the rights of born humans. In 2014, voters decisively rejected a different proposal that would have added unborn human beings to the state’s criminal code, allowing prosecutors to charge anyone who kills a fetus with a crime.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Denver Post.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0