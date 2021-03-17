Colorado lawmakers consider permanent fence around Capitol

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Legislature is considering allocating about $1 million toward permanent fencing around most of the state Capitol building in downtown Denver in response to vandalism during protests last year, a newspaper reported.

Recent renderings reviewed by The Denver Post showed plans for a six-foot-tall (1.8-meter-tall), wrought-iron black fence that circles the building but does not cut off the steps or doorways.

The funding comes from an $8 million budget allotment for Capitol construction, spending described in public budget documents as security upgrades. Enhancements include bulletproofing windows, new security cameras and fortified doors.

State officials are now deliberating the message it could send to have a fence around a building often referred to as “the people's house.”

“I don’t believe a fence says exactly what this building represents and stands for,” Democrat Senate President Leroy Garcia said. However, Republican Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg from Sterling said it could be “helpful” to “help slow looters and rioters down from destroying the Capitol.”