Colorado lawmakers debate bill to safely store firearms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republicans voiced adamant opposition during a House debate about a proposed bill that would require firearms not in use to be stored securely in order to prevent children and teens from accessing the weapons.

Republican House members spent hours opposing the bill and argued that it conflicts with the Second Amendment by restricting when firearm owners can use their gun. They also criticized the legislation as being punitive, saying it could criminalize responsible gun owners.

If the bill passes, it will go through another formal reading in the House where it is likely to pass with Democrats holding the majority. It would then go to the Democrat-majority Senate before it could head to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.

Under the measure, unlawful storage of the firearm would be considered a misdemeanor and carry a fine between $250 and $1,000.

The bill, which would take effect in July if it passes, would also require licensed gun dealers to provide a locking device when selling or transferring firearms. Not complying would be a misdemeanor with up to a $500 fine.