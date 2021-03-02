Colorado lawmakers hear bill on doxing public health workers

DENVER (AP) — One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado public health officials asked lawmakers to pass a bill that would make it unlawful to disseminate personal information that threatens the safety of health workers and their families.

Under current law, doxing or revealing personal information which poses an imminent or serious threat to law enforcement, human service workers or their families is a Class 1 misdemeanor. The proposed bill would add employees and contractors of the state, county or district public health agencies to the existing law.

Susan Wheelan, director of the El Paso county health department told the state House Judiciary committee that over the past year she has had to drive unmarked vehicles and be escorted by law enforcement due to the community's hostile reactions toward pandemic-related restrictions.

"We should be able to be proud of the work that we do and the work that we are accomplishing and the service to the community without fear for our safety," Wheelan said.

She added that team members have found that identifying themselves as public health workers has lead to contentious conversations and anger over the “consequences of this novel virus” and the health department's role in contact tracing and implementing the state's policy and restrictions within the county.