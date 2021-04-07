Colorado legislation would expand foreign drug imports

Bimestefer said it would address an equity issue among low-income, rural and minority Colorado residents who struggle the most with drug affordability. Currently, one in 10 Colorado residents can’t afford their prescription drugs, she said.

In her testimony, the executive director said calling foreign drug safety into question is a “fear play.” She said 80% of drug ingredients and 60% of completed drugs are already coming from FDA-approved manufacturers abroad.

The bill would add a third check to the current pharmaceutical “track and trace” requirements.

Bimestefer told the committee that the reason for costly U.S. drug prices is two-fold. One is because of long-term patent protections for drug manufacturers that have prevented generic forms of medications to come to market. For example, Humira, a drug used to treat autoimmune diseases, has extended its patent for 23 years, Bimestefer said.

The other issue she cited was that while other countries negotiate drug prices with manufacturers during market approval, the U.S. does not.