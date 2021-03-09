Colorado Legislature to consider panel to limit drug costs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A bill introduced in Colorado would establish a panel of experts to investigate drug cost increases and then set perimeters on prices for the most expensive prescriptions, state officials said.

The bill was introduced on Monday and is sponsored by four Democrats, including state Sens. Julie Gonzales and Sonya Jaquez Lewis and state Reps. Yadria Caraveo and Chris Kennedy, The Daily Sentinel reported.

Several states have or are considering creating their own Prescription Drug Affordability Boards as efforts at the federal level to negotiate for lower prices on prescription drugs continue to falter.

Many of the drugs sold in the U.S. cost hundreds of dollars, sometimes thousands, more than the same drugs in Canada and the European Union. That's the case in part because other countries negotiate with drug companies and put limits on what the companies can charge — something the U.S. does not do.