Colorado man charged in Capitol riot to be kept in custody

U.S. Assistant District Attorney Julia Martinez said investigators also now think Gieswein used the spray on other officers at two locations inside the Capitol — at officers trying to close a garage-style door to contain the rioters and against another officer whom he allegedly knocked down as the officer tried to arrest him. He has not been charged for those allegations.

While Gieswein turned himself into authorities earlier this week, Martinez said he first deleted his social media accounts, got rid of the clothes and gear he was wearing during the attack and reported losing his cellphone, which can be seen in video images from the Capitol attached to his vest, with the camera pointing out.

An arrest warrant for Gieswein describes the Three Percenters as a radical militia group that advocates for resistance to federal policies it considers to infringe on personal, local and gun ownership rights. However, according to the Anti-Defamation League, some Three Percenters are not involved in militia groups and form non-paramilitary groups or act independently. The name comes from their belief that only 3% of American colonists fought against the British in the Revolutionary War.