Colorado offering prison staff $500 to get COVID-19 vaccines

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Department of Corrections has announced it will provide $500 to all employees among its more than 6,000 staff members who get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I don’t think it’s offensive to say, ‘look, it’s such a public safety concern that we’re going to provide an incentive for you to get the vaccine,’” agency Executive Director Dean Williams said. “This investment of having our staff vaccinated, providing an incentive for that, is very small compared to the cost that we have incurred over dealing with a pandemic.”

The $500, subject to normal taxes and withholdings, will come from the agency budget to fund the bonus for those who complete vaccination by May 15, KUSA-TV reported.

“We know that while this is a cost to the Department, it’s money well spent to incentive and to encourage our staff to get the vaccine,” Williams said.

More than 2,400 employees, or 40%, had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. About 250, or 4%, have received at least one dose. Based on the numbers so far, the agency will pay out $1.2 million.