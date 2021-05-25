Colorado offers $1 million prizes for vaccinated residents

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a weekly state lottery for five residents to win $1 million Tuesday to incentive COVID-19 vaccinations, amid other state bids to overcome public vaccine hesitancy.

“Rather than gamble on getting COVID, let’s take a chance on winning a million dollars,” Polis said.

Colorado is setting aside $5 million of federal coronavirus relief funds that would have gone toward vaccine advertising for five residents to win $1 million each. The drawings will take place every week starting June 4 until July 7.

Every resident who has been vaccinated by the end of May will be entered in the first drawing. In order to be eligible for the drawing, residents need to be 18 years old and have received at least one dose of the approved coronavirus vaccines.

Nearly 3 million Colorado residents, about half of the state's population have received their first vaccine dose, which is slightly higher than the U.S. average of 49.5% of people who have gotten their first injection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are just over 40% of fully vaccinated residents in Colorado, compared to the U.S. fully inoculated average of around 39.5% of the population.