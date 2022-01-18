 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colorado official sues to stop clerk from running 2022 vote

FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters reads an update on the election in Grand Junction, Colo. Colorado's secretary of state has filed a lawsuit, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, asking a judge to remove Peters from administering the 2022 election. The action comes amid federal and state investigations into an alleged breach of security involving election equipment in the western Colorado county last year.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to remove Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters from administering the 2022 election. The action comes amid federal and state investigations into an alleged breach of security involving election equipment in the western Colorado county last year.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, had successfully sued to have Peters, a Republican, and a deputy removed from administering last November's midterm election. Peters has denied any wrongdoing.

Griswold announced the new lawsuit Tuesday after Peters rejected a settlement offer that would have allowed her renewed access to the county elections division under strict state supervision.

Peters has become an advocate for those who believe, without evidence, that the 2020 election was fraudulent — although she has said elections in Mesa County, which voted overwhelmingly for then-President Donald Trump, were secure and accurate. Democrat Joe Biden handily defeated Trump in Colorado in 2020.

Peters said by telephone Tuesday that Griswold “does not want the light shown on her for the election irregularities we uncovered here in Mesa County. Only the people can remove me.” She did not immediately elaborate on what she meant by irregularities.

Griswold's suit, filed in Mesa County District Court, acknowledges she doesn't have the authority to remove Peters but asks the court to do so.

Griswold also requested that Brandi Bantz, a Mesa County elections official with longtime elections experience, to administer the November vote. Griswold said she planned to appoint former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner as election supervisors to assist Bantz.

Williams was appointed the county elections director after a judge barred Peters from supervising the 2021 vote.

Last week, a Mesa County grand jury was convened to investigate allegations of tampering with election equipment. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein didn't say who is being investigated. But Peters is being investigated by the FBI and by Colorado officials in an alleged security breach involving elections equipment in May.

Griswold contends images of election equipment management software from Mesa County were obtained by elections conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs. Griswold’s office has said one of the images was taken May 23 from inside a secure room in Mesa County where the voting equipment was stored and had been accessed that day by Peters, who allowed a non-employee into the room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

