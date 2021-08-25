Colorado officials to clerk under federal probe: 'come home'

Griswold’s office identified the non-employee but refused to say anything more about who he is or why he was there. The Associated Press isn’t naming him until more information becomes available. He has not been charged with a crime.

“If you do, or you know somebody who does, call Tina, tell her to come out of hiding and come home,” Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis told the audience.

Mesa County commissioners also approved a new elections' equipment contract with Dominion Voting Systems, which is the subject of several lawsuits by conservative supporters of former President Donald Trump who have called for audits of the 2020 election for alleged voter fraud. A range of election officials across the country, including Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed that widespread fraud did not occur.

After deeming Peters unfit to host upcoming elections, Griswold had appointed Mesa County's treasurer and a three-person advisory committee to stand in her place. However, after unanimous consent by the local commissioners, former Secretary Williams will officially replace Peters.

Griswold also ordered Mesa County to replace its voting equipment because of the posting of the county’s voting equipment passwords on a far-right blog.