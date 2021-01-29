Colorado opens vaccine to adults 65-69 and teachers on Feb 8

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments up to people ages 65 to 69 and school personnel on Feb. 8, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday.

The announcement was made after the state updated its vaccine distribution plan to include these groups in “Phase 1b 2.” In addition to preschool through 12th grade teachers, childcare providers, bus drivers, safety workers and para professionals will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

“Our schools are a cornerstone institution of our society, and it’s important that we -- just as we have focused on them returning safely to school, that we’re able to keep our schools in-person in as safe a way as possible," Polis said.

Polis added that the decision to move up school-facing personnel is “foundational to equity across the entire economy” and especially for essential workers who have had to choose between work and watching their children at home for remote schooling.

State officials estimate there are 408,000 people in this group, and the goal is to vaccinate 55% by March 5. Adults 65 to 69 will be able to schedule appointments through providers, and educators will get vaccines through their employers, officials said.