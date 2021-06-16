Colorado pot tax hike proponents get bipartisan endorsements

To pay for the program, backers want voters to approve a 5% excise tax increase on recreational marijuana by 2024 to generate more than $137 million a year. Recreational pot sales currently carry a 2.9% state sales tax and a 15% excise tax, with proceeds directed, in part, to school construction and maintenance.

The proposed tax increase would be phased in starting next year. The authority also would take some existing revenues from leases, rents and royalties paid for activities on state lands, and it could seek outside funding.

In April, Colorado consumers bought about $166.5 million worth of recreational cannabis. Excise tax revenue on those sales surpassed $25 million, according to the Department of Revenue.

The recreational marijuana industry is wary of the proposal, saying in part that continued cannabis tax increases could promote black market sales.

“This initiative helps level the playing field and lift up those for whom there are too few opportunities,” Papa Dia, executive director of the Aurora-based African Leadership Group, which serves the African immigrant community, said in a statement.