Colorado reports record number of rent assistance requests
AP

DENVER (AP) — A record number of applications requesting help with rent or mortgage payments were reported in Colorado after a state eviction moratorium expired.

More than $55 million was requested between Jan. 4 and Feb. 8, a figure greater than the money that was requested in all of 2020, according to the state Division of Housing.

The large volume of requests has left many waiting for up to double the two to four weeks it took to process a request last year, the Colorado Sun reported.

“We continue to receive more than 200 new, unique and completed EHAP applications per day," said Alison George, the state director of housing in the Department of Local Affairs. "This demand far exceeds the capacity established since the beginning of the pandemic, so (the Department of Housing) procured an administrative firm to help.”

This month, the state Department of Local Affairs hired HORNE, an emergency services organization, to help process applications.

The state's eviction moratorium expired on Dec. 31, though a ban on late fees was in effect through January. The national eviction moratorium has been extended through March.

The state funding programs, which went into effect last summer, have so far helped over 20,000 residents with a total of about $47 million in rent or mortgage payments.

An additional 21,000 requests are currently pending for a total of about $75 million. Tenants are eligible to request back rent help plus up to three months of future rent.

