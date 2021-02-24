 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colorado reports substantial decrease in serious flu cases
View Comments
AP

Colorado reports substantial decrease in serious flu cases

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has reported a substantial decrease in deaths and hospitalizations from the influenza amid public health measures meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Public Health and Environment reported a total of 24 hospitalizations from the flu between Sept. 27 and Feb. 20.

At around this time in last year's flu season, over 2,400 people had been hospitalized. The state reported a total of 3,546 flu hospitalizations across its 2019-20 flu season.

This year's flu season will last through May 22, according to the state health department.

And while three people have died from the flu so far this season, 143 died during the 2019-2020 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ve never seen flu this low,” said Larissa Pisney, medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “This is certainly unprecedented.”

Medical experts have attributed the decline in influenza cases to multiple factors, including coronavirus-related health orders and the fact that children have not been to school in-person for much of the pandemic, the Denver Post reported. Schools are one of the most common venues where flu is spread, the newspaper reported.

There has also been a 13.5% increase in flu vaccinations this season over last.

Pisney emphasized that the coronavirus is far more infectious, leads to more hospitalizations and is more deadly than the flu.

Nearly 6,000 people have died and more than 23,000 people have been hospitalized in Colorado as a result of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. That's more than 40 times the number of deaths and more than six times the number of hospitalizations the state said were caused by the flu in the 2019-20 season.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Denver Post.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News