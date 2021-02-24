Colorado reports substantial decrease in serious flu cases

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has reported a substantial decrease in deaths and hospitalizations from the influenza amid public health measures meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Public Health and Environment reported a total of 24 hospitalizations from the flu between Sept. 27 and Feb. 20.

At around this time in last year's flu season, over 2,400 people had been hospitalized. The state reported a total of 3,546 flu hospitalizations across its 2019-20 flu season.

This year's flu season will last through May 22, according to the state health department.

And while three people have died from the flu so far this season, 143 died during the 2019-2020 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ve never seen flu this low,” said Larissa Pisney, medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “This is certainly unprecedented.”