Colorado Senate panel advances farmworker wages, rights bill

The bill would grant farmworkers the state minimum wage, currently $12.32 an hour; require overtime for anyone working more than 40 hours a week or 12 hours a day; and require meal breaks, rest periods and, in hot weather, access to drinking water.

It would severely restrict the use of a short-handled hoe, known in Spanish as “el brazo del diablo,” or the devil’s arm. The hoe has been the bane of sugar beet, lettuce and other crop workers because its use forces laborers to engage in backbreaking work by stooping day after day, year after year, often resulting in permanent injury. California banned its use in the 1970s; Arizona, New Mexico and Texas have instituted similar bans.

The bill would offer protections for workers reporting unduly harsh or unsafe conditions and require the state to create rules to oversee the bill’s provisions, field complaints and act on behalf of aggrieved farmworkers when needed.

Some farming groups said they weren’t consulted on the legislation. But Nicole Civita, policy director for the advocacy group Project Protect Food Systems, insisted that bill backers had reached out to the agriculture sector from the beginning. Danielson, too, repeatedly urged bill opponents during the hearing to work with her.

“We’re not talking about benefits or perks or vacation. We’re talking about the bare minimum of money needed to keep yourself alive,” said Valerie Collins, a former National Labor Relations Board attorney now with a nonprofit labor law firm.

