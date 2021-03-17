Colorado Senate panel hears farmworker wages, rights bill

The bill would grant farmworkers the state minimum wage, currently $12.32 an hour; require overtime for anyone working more than 40 hours a week or 12 hours a day; require meal breaks, rest periods and, in hot weather, access to drinking water.

It would restrict the use of a short-handed hoe, known in Spanish as “el brazo del diablo,” or the devil’s arm. The hoe has been the bane of sugar beet, lettuce and other crop workers because its use forces laborers to engage in backbreaking work by stooping day after day, year after year, often resulting in permanent injury. California banned its use in the 1970s.

The bill would offer protections for workers reporting unduly harsh conditions and require the state to create rules to oversee the bill’s provisions, field complaints and act on behalf of aggrieved farmworkers when needed.

Some farming groups say they weren’t consulted on the legislation, including the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. But Nicole Civita, policy director for the advocacy group Project Protect Food Systems, insisted to reporters that bill backers reached out to the agriculture sector from the beginning.

“We’re not talking about benefits or perks or vacation. We’re talking about the bare minimum of money needed to keep yourself alive,” said Valerie Collins, a former National Labor Relations Board attorney now with a nonprofit labor law firm.

