AP

Colorado supermarket reopening months after mass shooting

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people last year will reopen on Jan. 20, officials said.

In March, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, opened fire in a Kroger-owned Kings Soopers supermarket in Boulder, nearly 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

The store's reopening may be a moment for the tight-knit community to mourn the victims and reflect on the tragedy that happened less than a year ago.

In September, a Colorado judge ordered a state mental health evaluation of Alissa which found he had an unspecified mental health condition that limits his ability to talk with others, but prosecutors asked for a second opinion.

The results of a second evaluation is set to be discussed during a court hearing Friday.

One of the victims was Boulder Police officer Eric Talley, 51, who was one of the first to respond to the scene. The other victims include Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.

The Boulder location is being redesigned with feedback from store employees and local residents, according to Kroger officials. No additional details on the renovations were provided.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

