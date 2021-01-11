Colorado Supreme Court revamps common-law marriage rules

Factors such as whether a couple presented themselves publicly as married, celebrated anniversaries and shared bills, homes or children can still be considered, but should be looked at in the broader context of the couple’s relationship, the court found.

“The significance of a given factor will depend on the individual, the relationship and the broader circumstances, including cultural differences,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote.

The Colorado Supreme Court is the first high court in the country to set out a modernized standard for same-sex, common-law marriage, said Cathy Sakimuri, deputy director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

“They’re trying to get away from one of the pieces that doesn’t make sense not only for same-sex couples, but for a lot of people,” Sakimuri said.

Same-sex couples may not present themselves publicly as married out of fear of discrimination and the lack of public presentation should not necessarily count against a claim common-law marriage, said Shelly Skeen, senior attorney at LGBTQ rights organization Lambda Legal.

“The same standards should be applied to different-sex couples and same-sex couples, but you should recognize the reality of LGBTQ relationships,” Skeen said. “That’s exactly what the court did.”

