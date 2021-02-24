 Skip to main content
Colorado to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations
AP

Colorado to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations

DENVER (AP) — State officials in Colorado have said additional frontline workers and people with multiple chronic health conditions could become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting late next week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the state is expecting to move into the next phase of its vaccination plan on or around March 5 but did not provide details on when everyone in the phase would be eligible, The Denver Post reported Tuesday.

The new phase will encompass frontline workers across multiple industries, including the U.S. Postal Service, grocery stores, public transportation, faith communities and journalists. It would also expand to people with two or more high-risk health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, Down syndrome, obesity and pregnancy.

People with only one high-risk health condition would be eligible under an upcoming vaccination phase expected in spring, along with people between 60 and 64.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said the new phase will start when about half of eligible people in the previous phase have received the vaccine. The state is currently offering doses to first responders, residents 65 and older, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and people in health care or education.

Health officials said 388,490 residents in the state have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 412,329 people had received at least the initial dose as of Tuesday.

