Colorado to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations

DENVER (AP) — State officials in Colorado have said additional frontline workers and people with multiple chronic health conditions could become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting late next week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the state is expecting to move into the next phase of its vaccination plan on or around March 5 but did not provide details on when everyone in the phase would be eligible, The Denver Post reported Tuesday.

The new phase will encompass frontline workers across multiple industries, including the U.S. Postal Service, grocery stores, public transportation, faith communities and journalists. It would also expand to people with two or more high-risk health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, Down syndrome, obesity and pregnancy.

People with only one high-risk health condition would be eligible under an upcoming vaccination phase expected in spring, along with people between 60 and 64.