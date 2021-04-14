Colorado to shift from state to local COVID-19 response

The announcement came as COVID-19 infections remain high, the state positivity rate is above the 5% threshold, hospitalizations are low and more coronavirus variants are being detected.

State health officials have acknowledged Colorado, and much of the country, is entering what experts are calling a fourth wave of infections and are racing to vaccinate more residents. As a result, vaccinations continue to speed up. As of Tuesday, more than 38% of the state population has received at least one dose and more than 20% has been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re at a pivotal point in the pandemic,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She noted that there are about 1,300 providers giving vaccine doses in Colorado, “but the pandemic is certainly not over yet.”

Some statewide restrictions remain in place for now, including in counties with low infection rates. Those restrictions are expected to be reviewed again by Polis in early May.

Polis said he had “full confidence” in local public health agencies to make decisions balancing “economic public health and epidemiological public health.”