Colorado unable to track money paid into unemployment fund

DENVER (AP) — An audit of Colorado's unemployment insurance fund in Colorado could not verify the accounting of hundreds of millions of dollars in and out of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

“The State of Colorado did not have an adequate methodology to substantiate the estimated amount of receivables and payables within the Unemployment Insurance Fund,” the audit said.

The audit means the state could not track $510 million received from the department's employer premiums and through coronavirus relief aid, and was also unable to track $872 million in unemployment claims through the end of June, KUSA-TV reported Tuesday.

“Yes, our books on this were a little shoddy for the auditors, and we have gone back and addressed and we are working to make sure that this, again, does not happen,” department Chief of Staff Daniel Chase said.

The audit also said the department provided financial data that had errors after the audit deadline.