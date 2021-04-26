Colorado will gain eighth U.S. House seat based on census

“The rural areas of Colorado are going to be Republican and the Denver-Boulder-Fort Collins axis is going to be Democrat,” said Bernie Buescher, an attorney and former Democratic state representative and secretary of state who helped write the constitutional amendment.

“You can’t make every seat competitive. But that language is now in the Constitution and you want to force the commission to make them as competitive as you can,” he said.

That means involving unaffiliated voters, now the state’s largest voting bloc.

Uncertainty over new boundaries for all districts hasn’t stopped several Democrats from challenging controversial first-term GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s largely rural 3rd District.

Among them is state Sen. Kerry Donovan, considered a rising star among the state’s Democrats. Donovan entered the 2022 race against Boebert, an outspoken gun rights advocate who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election, despite not knowing if her Vail-area residence will remain in the district.

The just-seated redistricting commission must contend with the delay in community-level U.S. Census reapportionment data until late August or early fall. Current deadlines require the panel to submit maps by Sept. 1.