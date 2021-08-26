Colorado's $400M opioid payout to be spread around state

Logan County Commissioner Byron Pelton said rural Colorado has been affected disproportionately by substance abuse but lacks the resources that cities have to help treat people addicted to opioids. His county has also struggled to deal with the wider fallout from addiction, including the number of children who need to be removed from their parent's care because of substance abuse.

The closest drug treatment facility to Logan County's largest city, Sterling, is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in Greeley but the distance is even greater for some of the other nine counties in Colorado's northeastern corner that are grouped with it as a region under the settlement framework. Pelton hopes the area's share of the settlement money along with local and federal funding will make it possible to open two inpatient treatment centers in the vast but sparsely populated region.

Any city or county can receive a share of the settlement, whether or not they filed lawsuits related to the opioid crisis, as long as they agreed to the framework, the attorney general's office said. The money must be spent on things to reduce the harm that has been caused by opioid addiction, including drug treatment, recovery and prevention, as well as addressing the impact addiction has had on the criminal justice system.

