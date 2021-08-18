Colorado's Boebert discloses husband's work for energy firm

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's husband made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for an energy firm, information that was not disclosed during Boebert's congressional campaign and only reported in her financial disclosure forms filed this week.

In paperwork filed with the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the Republican congresswoman reported that her husband, Jayson Boebert, received the money as a consultant to “Terra Energy Productions” in 2020, and earned $460,000 as a consultant for the firm in 2019.

Boebert did not report the income last year, when she stunned the political world by ousting incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton during the GOP primary in Colorado's sprawling 3rd district, which stretches from ski resorts to energy-rich basins in the state's west. Boebert went on to win the general election in the Republican-leaning district.

Ethics and campaign finance laws require candidates and members of Congress to disclose sources of their immediate family's income, along with major investments and assets, to let voters evaluate potential conflicts of interest. Boebert has been a defender of the energy industry, which is very active in her district.