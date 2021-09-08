Columbia mayor endorses ex-aide Johnson over council members

Johnson is running on bringing more minority-owned businesses into a city of about 136,000 which is about 40% African-American. He also wants to hire 90 more police officers, raise salaries for officers and firefighters and reduce gun violence.

But Johnson's proposal to hire a chief heath officer has caused the most contention in the race. Devine and Rickenmann have worked against the idea in their roles on City Council and Baddourah is against it. Benjamin supports it.

Just after Benjamin announced his endorsement. Devine posted her own endorsement video on social media from Vi Lyles, the mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, who grew up in Columbia.

“We need Tameika in Columbia,” Lyles said. “She's going to work hard and do the right thing for all of us.”

Wednesday's endorsement from Benjamin was the latest step in a relationship that has gone on for more than a third of Johnson's life. They first met in a coffee shop in 2009 as Benjamin started to run for mayor.

Johnson, now 33, became an aide for Benjamin after his election before leaving the mayor's office to go to law school.

Benjamin said he met Johnson for coffee three times while trying to decide who to hire for his campaign.