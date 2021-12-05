Columbus business owner to challenge mayor in 2022 election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia business owner plans to challenge the mayor of Columbus as the incumbent bids for a second term in 2022.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that John Anker will run for office as Mayor Skip Henderson seeks reelection.

Henderson served more than 20 years on the consolidated city-county's council before he was elected mayor in 2018 without a runoff. He said he will seek a second term, making an announcement in coming weeks.

Anker owns Ankerpak, a manufacturing and packaging firm with more than 60 employees at its three Columbus plants. He said he has nothing against Henderson, but that his expectations are not being met by city leadership.

Anker said he’ll make a formal announcement about his candidacy and platform in the near future. He filed his declaration of intent to seek the mayor’s seat in late November.

Residents will vote for mayor and five of 10 city council members on May 24. The elections are nonpartisan.

