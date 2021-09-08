Columbus to reissue indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus became one of the largest Ohio cities to announce plans Wednesday to reissue a mask mandate amid a rise of cases and hospitalizations as a result of the delta variant.

Mayor Andrew Ginther will issue an executive order in the coming days that would require all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in indoor places across Columbus.

“This isn't about shutting down, and giving up,” Ginther told reporters. “All of us have three goals that we all share in common: keeping our schools open, keeping our economy open and making sure that our health care workers are not overwhelmed.”

Public health officials joined Ginther to plead with the public Wednesday afternoon about the “dire” situation Columbus hospitals and staff are facing after an optimistic start to the summer came to a screeching halt as the delta variant began to spread throughout the city while vaccinations stagnated.

Less than half of the city's residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, while a little over half of the state's eligible population have become inoculated.

Meanwhile, the number of statewide cases and hospitalizations are now on track to pass previous records set by the first surge in Ohio last fall.