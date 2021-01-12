Column: Trump and golf were never a comfortable fit

“Our decision wasn’t about speed and timing,” Waugh said. “What matters most to our board and leadership is protecting our brand and reputation, and the ability for our members to lead the growth of the game, which they do through so many powerful programs in their communities.”

The R&A has been dodging questions about returning the British Open to Turnberry ever since Trump bought the picturesque links on the Ayrshire coast of Scotland in 2014. It finally spoke up Monday morning with a statement that it won’t return there “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself.”

“And we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” R&A chief Martin Slumbers said.

What other golf course is?

Along with the U.S. Women’s Open at Bedminster and the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National in Sterling, Virginia, Trump courses once hosted two PGA Tour stops (Doral and Puerto Rico), and the first big tournament at one of his courses was LPGA Tour Championship at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida. He made sure each player had a BMW as a courtesy car. He invited them to his Mar-A-Lago resort.

And he made sure he was the show and in charge.