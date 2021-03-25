Comments from Arizona governor, others on COVID-19 order

Quotes from statements and Twitter posts by Gov. Doug Ducey and others Thursday regarding his executive order lifting Arizona’s remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus, prohibiting government mask mandates and allowing bars and nightclubs to open without restrictions:

“I’m confident Arizona’s businesses and citizens will continue to practice the fundamentals and act responsibly as we gradually get back to normal.” — Gov Doug Ducey.

“The risk of another surge is real. The governor clearly cares a lot less about the people of Arizona than his political future.” — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

“Better late then never. To all the Arizona’s who have suffered so much during this year long shutdown we’re getting there slowly, but surely.” — State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale.

“@dougducey is now preventing local leaders from protecting their communities. Virtually everyone agrees that vaccines and masks are crucial to truly ending this pandemic.” — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“... the governor has made the right and responsible decision to continue moving Arizona forward and ensure that our economy and our people will again thrive,” — Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa.