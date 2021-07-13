Commission awards contract for cross-border sewage line

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission has awarded $13.8 million for rehabilitation of an aging cross-border sewage pipeline that has created flooding problems for years in a community north of the border with Mexico.

The commission on Monday announced the contract for SAK Construction to undertake the first phases of work on the pipeline in Arizona's Santa Cruz County, which shares the border with Mexico's Sonora state.

Installed a half-century ago, the line is made of concrete pipe that varies from 24-42 inches (61-107 cm) in diameter. It moves wastewater from Mexico into the U.S. for treatment in Rio Rico, Arizona.

The contract calls for rehabilitation of 56 manholes and over 5 miles (8 km) of pipeline using a liner that will be placed inside the existing pipe and fused together in place. The construction expected to be completed in 2023 will include protective measures in areas vulnerable to damage from storm water and debris.

The commission next year hopes to award the second and last contract for the work.

The international agency oversees and carries out the boundary and water treaties between the two countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

