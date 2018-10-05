Try 1 month for 99¢

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Public Offices Commission has found that two groups supporting Mike Dunleavy for governor violated campaign finance laws.

The commission Friday assessed penalties of $4,450 each against the Republican Governors Association and Families for Alaska's Future-Dunleavy. The commission said it could revisit the penalty amounts.

Gov. Bill Walker's campaign alleged the RGA had set up Families for Alaska's Future-Dunleavy, in part, to shield its donors from public disclosure.

The commission found the groups, in reserving ad time, violated a prohibition on making expenditures without first registering with the commission.

The commission also found that Families for Alaska's Future-Dunleavy failed to file accurate reports related to the reserved ad time. 

An attorney for the groups, Stacey Stone, noted the commission wasn't unanimous in its decision.

