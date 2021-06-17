 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commission selects three candidates to fill judicial vacancy
0 Comments
AP

Commission selects three candidates to fill judicial vacancy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Wednesday selected three possible candidates to fill a vacancy in the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The commission selected Robert T. Bateman, Carl Daniel Brollier Jr. and Max D. Fagan, according to a news release. The commission chose the three from five candidates who applied. Gov. Bill Lee will now make the final selection.

The district covers Montgomery and Robertson counties.

The vacancy was created by the appointment of Judge Jill Bartee Ayers to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: A look at Ice Cream Days 2021

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility
National Politics

After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility

  • Updated

NEWQUAY, England (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States had restored its presence on the world stage as he used his first overseas trip since taking office to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News