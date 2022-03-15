 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Committee advances 'divisive concepts' bill without debate

  • 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislative committee on Tuesday took seconds to advance a bill banning “divisive concepts” in classroom lessons and in state diversity training, including that white people should feel guilt over the actions of their ancestors.

African American members of the House State Government Committee objected to the voice vote, which took place within 20 seconds of the bill being brought for discussion and without opposed lawmakers getting an opportunity to speak. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives.

“I think it is unjust,” Rep. Rolanda Hollis, a Democrat from Birmingham, said after the meeting of the quick approval. Hollis said she wanted to offer an amendment to the measure, adding, “This bill right here, it stops us from being able to teach history, real history."

The bill by Republican Rep. Ed Oliver of Dadeville would prohibit a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in schools and in diversity training for state entities. The banned concepts would include that United States is “inherently racist or sexist” and that anyone should be asked to accept "a sense of guilt, complicity, or a need to work harder solely on the basis of his or her race or sex.”

People are also reading…

It would also prohibit “fault, blame, or bias” from being assigned to a race, sex, or religion, or to members of a race, sex, or religion, solely on the basis of their race, sex, or religion.

“I don’t think you should be teaching children because of their skin color that they are necessarily bad, or they can’t succeed because of their skin color,” Committee Chairman Chris Pringle, a Republican from Mobile, said of why he planned to vote for the bill on the House floor.

The legislation comes as Republicans in several states seek to ban either so-called critical race theory or put guidelines on how race is discussed in the classroom.

Republican supporters have said it would steer classroom lessons to facts, rather than ideology, and prevent educators and diversity trainers from stoking divisions. While opponents said it is motivated by election-year politics and would have a chilling effect on classroom lessons and discussions in an effort to “whitewash” history.

The list in the Senate bill is similar to a 2020 executive order President Donald Trump issued banning “divisive concepts” in training federal employees that has since been repealed. Similar language has since popped up in bills in dozens of states.

The bill would prevent a public K-12 school or state agency from teaching one of the “divisive concepts” to students, employees and contractors. A college could “teach about doctrines pertaining to a divisive concept” as part of a larger course of instruction but could not compel “students to assent to the concept.”

Democratic Rep. Chris England, who is chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, criticized the way the committee handled the bill. He tweeted that Republicans on the committee silenced the opposition to “pass a bill that will prohibit free speech and whitewash history.”

Pringle defended the swift approval, noting the bill had been discussed at two previous meetings, including one with a public hearing. “What more is there to say that we haven't heard in the public hearing or the debate we had last week,” Pringle said.

The committee had previously deleted language in the original version that dealt with how slavery should be taught.

A similar bill is pending in the Alabama Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm Celia drags Saharan dust to Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News