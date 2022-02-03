 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Committee advances lawyer's nomination to state health board

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A panel of South Carolina lawmakers advanced Thursday the appointment of a Columbia-area attorney to head the state’s health board.

The Senate Medical Affairs committee voted unanimously Thursday to put Robert Bolchoz’s name in front of the entire Senate after Gov. Henry McMaster nominated Bolchoz to chair the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control last month.

During the hearing, Bolchoz answered about an hour’s worth of questions about his ability to handle the responsibilities on the board and about his opinions on various issues related to the agency.

He told lawmakers he would support a proposal to split the department into smaller agencies. He said he also agrees with senators on a plan to eliminate the Certificate of Need program, which compels hospitals to seek state permission to build new facilities, make expansions and buy expensive equipment.

Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring after about four years of service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Grim analysis: 1.2 million opioid deaths expected in North America by 2029

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News