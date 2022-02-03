Committee advances lawyer's nomination to state health board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A panel of South Carolina lawmakers advanced Thursday the appointment of a Columbia-area attorney to head the state’s health board.

The Senate Medical Affairs committee voted unanimously Thursday to put Robert Bolchoz’s name in front of the entire Senate after Gov. Henry McMaster nominated Bolchoz to chair the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control last month.

During the hearing, Bolchoz answered about an hour’s worth of questions about his ability to handle the responsibilities on the board and about his opinions on various issues related to the agency.

He told lawmakers he would support a proposal to split the department into smaller agencies. He said he also agrees with senators on a plan to eliminate the Certificate of Need program, which compels hospitals to seek state permission to build new facilities, make expansions and buy expensive equipment.

Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring after about four years of service.

