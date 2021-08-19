 Skip to main content
Community mental health contracts extended during pandemic
AP

Community mental health contracts extended during pandemic

  Updated
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Community mental health centers are getting more money to provide crisis intervention services to uninsured and underinsured children and adults along with health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Council on Wednesday approved the renewal of contracts with eight centers through May 2022 and increasing total payments to $3.7 million using federal funds.

Adults and children with serious mental illness, health care workers and others continue to develop new mental health challenges or are seeing their conditions worsen because of the pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

———

MANCHESTER FEES WAIVED

The city of Manchester is waiving processing fees for those making online payments for taxes, parking tickets and other services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Joyce Craig said Thursday that the fees will be waived starting Friday and continuing for the next year.

“As we head into the fall and winter months, we know we may see rates of COVID-19 increase. By waiving online service fees, we’re hoping more residents who may be nervous about the rise in COVID cases take advantage of the convenience of engaging in city services online, rather than coming into City Hall in-person,” she said in a news release.

All online payments are included in the fee waiver, including vehicle registrations, taxes, parking tickets and marriage certificates.

