Companies aim to build 'clean hydrogen' hub in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and energy industry officials announced Wednesday a plan to establish a hub for so-called clean hydrogen that someday could be used in everything from powering vehicles to energy generation.

Burgum hailed the project as big part of the state’s plan of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, “through innovation not regulation.”

No specific timeline or a cost for the project was disclosed.

Houston-based Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas also announced non-specific details of negotiations with Basin Electric Power Cooperative to acquire and redevelop the Bismarck-based company’s financially troubled synthetic natural gas plant in western North Dakota.

Officials said the hub consist of facilities that produce, store, transport and consume the carbon-free fuel. The hub will focus on the production of blue hydrogen, which is derived from natural gas with the carbon dioxide emissions captured, and sequestered underground or used for enhanced oil recovery.

Officials said the idea it to connect the hub by a pipeline to other hubs proposed throughout North America.