SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In a familiar line of attack in New Mexico's gubernatorial race, Republicans including candidate Steve Pearce say that Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham profited on the side while in Congress by overseeing a statewide insurance program for extremely sick patients.
The ads allege unseemly business dealings and "shamelessly corrupt." Lujan Grisham's campaign pushed back Thursday with calls for television stations to drop an ad from the Republican Governors Association.
A public records request by The Associated Press shows that there were no competing bids as a business partnership between Lujan Grisham and a state lawmaker won contracts to oversee a statewide high-risk insurance pool.
Lujan Grisham has embraced that past business role as evidence of her commitment to helping the severely ill and as validation of her expertise in health care.