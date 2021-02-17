Complaint against Denver mayor over holiday travel dismissed

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Board of Ethics has unanimously dismissed an ethics complaint that was filed after the mayor of Denver flew to Texas for Thanksgiving despite urging city residents to avoid travel over the holidays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Board Chairman Joseph Michaels acknowledged that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s actions were concerning and disappointed or angered city residents, The Denver Post reported Wednesday. But he also said the board found that the Democratic mayor had not specifically violated the city’s code of ethics.

Michaels added: “This board certainly does not condone that travel.”

Hancock flew to Texas over the holiday, rented a car and drove to Mississippi to be with his family, while sharing messages on social media asking residents to avoid travel.

His trip was criticized by public health officials, residents and politicians. Hancock apologized in response.

The complaint was filed Nov. 28 by Tonia Wilson, a member of Safe and Sound Denver, a group that condemned Hancock for his travels and hypocrisy, officials said.