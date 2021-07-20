Complaint alleges group funneled data from RNC to lawmakers

“What the complaints show is that ALEC is a partisan organization at heart, dedicated to promoting Republican policies and supporting elected officials who will implement those policies,” said Arn Pearson, the center’s executive director.

ALEC responded that the database system, known as ALEC CARE, is not used specifically for campaigning but for communicating with constituents.

“ALEC data is not shared with any political party and no political party shares data with ALEC,” spokeswoman Alexis Jarrett said in an email, noting that the login page for the system requires members to agree not to use it for campaign purposes. “ALEC CARE is a constituent management system that helps members better understand and communicate with constituents.”

The complaints are based on internal documents provided by a state lawmaker and ALEC member. The documents show the group provides its members free access to data from Voter Gravity, a Virginia company founded by Ned Ryun, a conservative activist.