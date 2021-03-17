Complaint challenges law allowing governor to appoint judges

Democratic Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula called the bill a “power grab by the current governor to be able to handpick judges without independent vetting or adequate public input or transparency.”

Gianforte's office also argued that the new law provides checks on the governor’s power because appointed judges must be confirmed by the Senate and must run in the next election of the term they are filling.

Regier, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, has also withheld Senate action on the nominations of District Court judges Chris Abbott of Helena, Peter Ohman of Bozeman and Michele Reinhart Levine of Great Falls until the judicial nomination bill was signed.

The governor's office has said Gianforte would submit judicial appointments for the three judgeships if the Senate rejects Bullock’s appointments, the Montana State News Bureau reported last week.

Gianforte's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment or whether he would ask lawmakers to reject the confirmations of Abbott, Ohman and Levine.

The Senate has, at the governor's request, already rejected Bullock's interim appointments for 15 boards and commissions this session in favor of Gianforte's nominees including for the Human Rights Commission, the Montana State Fund board of directors, the Public Employees Retirement System board, the Board of Public Education and the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0