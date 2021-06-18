Complaint: Ex-Colorado GOP chair took pro-Trump PAC funds

DENVER (AP) — A complaint filed by a body that regulates state attorneys alleges that former Colorado Republican Party chair Ryan Call took nearly $280,000 from a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump while Call served as the political action committee's treasurer.

Colorado Politics reports that the June 2 complaint by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel claims Call transferred the money to himself in 37 transactions between 2016 and 2019.

The funds allegedly were taken from Rebuilding America Now PAC, created in 2016 by former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Tom Barrack, a real estate investor.

The complaint was filed before the state Supreme Court's presiding disciplinary judge. It alleges that Call failed to report a $1 million contribution to the PAC for more than two years.

Call did not respond to emails, phone calls and texts seeking comment, Colorado Politics reported.