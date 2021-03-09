Complaint released alleging state lawyer's sexual comments

Also among the allegations in the complaint: Magee disagreed with a decision to bring one woman onto a case, calling the lawyer “old and ugly.”

The unidentified person who filed the complaint wrote that the decision to file came after a woman employee said Magee “had also been touching her and making inappropriate remarks,” the complaint said.

“The location of the touching was nothing that would be considered criminal in my opinion but I could tell it was making her uncomfortable,” the complaint said.

Magee was suspended for 38 days and docked $20,559 in pay after the complaint was filed. He has returned to work but has not commented publicly on the harassment complaint.

The Advocate received a lightly redacted version of the complaint Monday, the result of last week's court ruling in favor of reporter Andrea Gallo.

Responding to a request for comment from Landry or Magee about the newly released complaint, the Attorney General's Office released a statement from Sandra Schober, the Deputy Director of the Louisiana Department of Justice’s Administrative Services Division.