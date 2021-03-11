Complaint targets Louisiana lawmakers' 'dark money' group

But the organization also has branched out beyond the initial parameters described.

It has endorsed Republican candidate Julia Letlow for the northeast-Louisiana based 5th District congressional seat in the upcoming March 20 special election. And it's planning to be involved in redistricting work, the once-a-decade legislative process for redrawing political maps to account for population shifts.

Redistricting is inherently political, with lawmakers designing districts that can protect their political fortunes and benefit their parties.

The NAACP, which monitors redistricting for voting rights concerns, said in its federal complaint that it became worried about Leading Louisiana when political reporter Jeremy Alford wrote that the organization intended to hire people to work on redistricting efforts.

“The revelation about (Leading Louisiana's) hiring of outside demographers and attorneys to manipulate the redistricting process, all while concealing the sources of its income, strongly suggests more serious offenses that must be thoroughly investigated,” the NAACP complaint says.