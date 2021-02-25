Complaint: Vaccination policy violates rights of disabled

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A coalition of advocacy groups for people with disabilities has filed a federal complaint alleging Connecticut’s revised age-based policy for coronavirus vaccinations discriminates against people with underlying medical conditions, including those with disabilities.

Disability Rights Connecticut announced Thursday that it filed the complaint with the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, asking the agency to order state officials to immediately revise the vaccination policy to include people with underlying medical conditions.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced a major change in the state’s vaccination schedule Monday, saying Connecticut would continue to follow a mostly age-based system after previously saying people with underlying medical conditions would be among the next group eligible for vaccinations. The only exception in the new policy is public school employees.

Lamont said continuing with the age-based system would make the vaccine rollout less complicated, after seeing the challenges other states have faced in vaccinating essential workers and people with underlying medical conditions.

Max Reiss, a spokesperson for the governor, said the administration would not be commenting on the complaint.