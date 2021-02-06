Comptroller: Tennessee city's spending questionable

Council members were unaware of the significant changes to the contract, according to the Comptroller; a day later, the former mayor signed a letter assuming $500,000 in annual payments without the council's review or approval.

Beginning with the amended lease approval in June 2011, the city’s payments to the club grew substantially, according to the Comptroller. In fiscal year 2010, the city provided the club $352,215. By fiscal year 2019, the city was providing $1,105,168 in payments.

Although the City Council approved payments to the club as part of the annual budget, some of the payments to the club were misclassified. “Council Members told investigators they were unaware of the ‘true financial picture’ the city provided to the club over the years due to these and other nontransparent techniques,” according to the Comptroller.

In addition, the Comptroller's Office found the city continued to use its own Health and Sanitation Department for most bulk waste removal despite a contract with Waste Management for the service. The duplication caused the city to incur more than $5.2 million in additional costs between August 2016 and October 2019.

The Office of the District Attorney General of the 26th Judicial District presented the Comptroller's investigation to the Madison County Grand Jury on Feb. 1, but the grand jury declined to take any action.

