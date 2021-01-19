Concern grows in Florida over more contagious COVID strain

“We're ready to accept more vaccine,” he said while announcing an expanded vaccination partnership with the state's largest grocery chain, Publix.

Publix is using 242 of its pharmacies across some 18 counties to administer as many as 125 shots per day. DeSantis said 67 of the grocer's stores in Palm Beach County — the largest of Florida's 67 counties to take part in the program — would begin offering vaccinations by appointment. A fourth of the county's residents are 65 or older.

Meanwhile, Baptist Health South Florida announced in a statement Tuesday that it was suspending all first-dose vaccinations because of supply constraints. Any appointments booked for Wednesday or later were canceled. Second-dose appointments were not affected.

Communities across the country are racing against the rise in new infections as they await more doses of two vaccines approved for use against the coronavirus.

"The game plan is what it has been before: Vaccinate as many people as possible, as rapidly as possible, try to really stomp on this virus and drop the overall number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths," said Dr. Glenn Morris, director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida.