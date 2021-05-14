Concerns arise over search for new Florida State president

A spokesperson for Florida State said Corcoran remained on the slate of applicants scheduled for a second day of interviews by a search committee on Saturday.

The university said 35 people applied for the job, which was winnowed to nine finalists. It’s uncertain how many people of color applied for the post, but among the nine candidates Florida State is publicly interviewing, only one is a woman and only one is a person of color.

That mirrors the current demographics among those who hold the top posts at Florida’s 12 state university campuses, some of which are among the country's largest public colleges campuses. All but two of those campuses appear to led by white men.

“It’s kind of been Martha and the boys for a while,” said the president of the University of West Florida, Martha D. Saunders. The campus in Florida's Panhandle has about 9,500 enrollees and is among the university's smaller campuses.

“I do very much admire and appreciate my male colleagues, but I would be happy to see more diversity on the leadership ranks anywhere. Diversity, I think, enriches us,” said Saunders, who has been president of her campus for the past five years.