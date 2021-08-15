Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows

The Biden administration officials on the call with senators – among them were Milley, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — said U.S. intelligence agencies are working on forming a new timeline based on the evolving threats, the person familiar with the matter said.

The intelligence community must create a new threat assessment amid widespread criticism of its evaluation of how quickly the Afghan government would fall. The Taliban entered Kabul less than a week after reports that military intelligence assessed that the capital could be surrounded in 30 days.

Current and former officials on Sunday pushed back against criticism of what was widely seen as an intelligence failure. One senior intelligence official said that “a rapid Taliban takeover was always a possibility,” adding: “As the Taliban advanced, they ultimately met with little resistance. We have always been clear-eyed that this was possible, and tactical conditions on the ground can often evolve quickly.” The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But President Joe Biden didn't suggest such an outcome at a July 8 news conference, when he said “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely. ”