Concerns raised over $53K plan to commemorate historic home

Takayama said details have not been finalized. The projected costs include $26,000 to print commemorative booklets, about $20,000 for a virtual exhibit, $5,600 for production of a webinar and $1,500 for anniversary pins.

“It’s not a whole lot of money," Takayama said.

Private donations are expected to match the state’s contribution.

The anniversary event themes including hope, resiliency and healing, which “reflect the spirit of Washington Place and are relevant to us all during this time,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

The two-story house with 17 rooms surrounded by gardens originally was to have been the home of wealthy trader and sea captain John Dominis, who was lost at sea around the time the home was completed in 1846.

The mansion named after the first U.S. president became home to Mary Dominis, the merchant’s widow. Their son, John Owen Dominis, married the future Queen Liliuokalani, who lived at Washington Place for 55 years and died there in 1917.

The home has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973 and was designated a national historic landmark in 2007.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.